ZZ Top's loading more dates onto Tonnage Tour

Credit: Ross HalfinZZ Top recently launched a 2017 trek dubbed The Tonnage Tour, and now the famous Texas blues-rock trio has added a series of late-spring shows to the North American outing that include several concerts in their home state. The new dates begin with a May 12 performance in Amarillo, Texas, and run through June 10 show in Frisco, Texas, that also will feature Jimmy Buffett.

Among the other cities ZZ Top will visit are San Antonio; Biloxi, Mississippi; Little Rock, Arkansas; Springfield, Missouri; Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Cincinnati. Tickets for nearly all the shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 3, at 3 p.m. local time. Members of the band’s Tres Hombres club will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning this Tuesday, February 28, at 10 a.m.

ZZ Top’s initial run of Tonnage Tour dates wind down on March 14 in Macon, Georgia. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers’ next show is tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The band will follow its North American leg with a summer European trek that kicks off July 6 in Albi, France, and is mapped out through a July 30 concert in Maidstone, U.K.

Here are all of ZZ Top’s forthcoming North American dates:

2/24 — Louisville, KY, The Louisville Palace Theater

2/25 — Northfield, OH, Hard Rock Live

2/26 — Schenectady, NY, Proctor’s Theatre

3/3 — Atlantic City, NJ, Caesars Atlantic City – Circus Maximus

3/4 — Shippensburg, PA, H. Ric Luhrs PAC – Shippensburg University

3/5 — Washington, D.C., MGM National Harbor

3/11 — Lake Charles, LA, Golden Nugget

3/14 — Macon, GA, City Auditorium

5/12 — Amarillo, TX, Amarillo Civic Center

5/13 — Wichita Falls, TX, Memorial Auditorium

5/14 — Midland, TX, Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion and Amphitheater

5/16 — San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theatre

5/18 — Biloxi, MS, Beau Rivage Theatre

5/19 — Biloxi, MS, Beau Rivage Theatre

5/20 — Belton, TX, Bell Country Expo Center

5/22 — San Angelo, TX, Foster Communications Coliseum

5/23 — Hidalgo, TX, State Farm Arena

5/24 — Corpus Christi, TX, Selena Auditorium

5/26 — Little Rock, AR, Robinson Performance Hall

5/27 — Park City, KS, Hartman Arena

5/28 — Springfield, MO, Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

5/30 — Fort Wayne, IN, Foellinger Theatre – Outdoor

6/1 — Interlochen, MI, Kresge Auditorium

6/2 — Windsor, ON, Canada, The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

6/3 — Orillia, ON, Casino Rama Entertainment Centre

6/6 — Lewiston, NY, Artpark

6/7 — Cincinnati, OH, PNC Pavilion

6/9 — Rogers, AR, Walmart Amp – Arkansas Music Pavilion

6/10 — Frisco, TX, Toyota Stadium (with Jimmy Buffett)

