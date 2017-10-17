ZZ Top postpones remaining fall tour dates because of bassist Dusty Hill's "tummy ailment"

Credit: Ross HalfinZZ Top has been forced to postpone most of the remaining dates of their 2017 Tonnage Tour as bassist Dusty Hill deals with a health issue.
According to a statement from the band, Hill “is addressing a tummy ailment and is following a directive to lay low for the next few weeks.”
The band has postponed a total of 18 dates on its 2017 itinerary, spanning from a show this past Sunday, October 15, in Baltimore through a November 12 concert in New Orleans.
The Texas blues-rock trio is planning to return to the stage for a previously announced December 29 concert at Winstar Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. ZZ Top is hoping to reschedule the postponed dates sometime in 2018. In addition, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers reveal that they’re plotting to “blow it out in 2019 as they celebrate a big ’50’!”
Here’s a list of all of ZZ Top’s postponed gigs:
10/15 — Baltimore, MD, Hippodrome Theatre
10/18 — Columbia, SC, South Carolina State Fair
10/20 — Fayetteville, NC, Crown Theatre
10/21 — Richmond, VA, Altria Theater
10/22 — Upper Darby, PA, Tower Theater
10/24 — Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Theatre
10/25 — Port Chester, NY, Capitol Theatre
10/27 — Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre
10/28 — Hampton Beach, NH, Hampton Beach Casino
10/29 — Reading, PA, Santander Performing Arts
10/31 — Morristown, NJ, Mayo Performing Arts Center
11/1 — Greensburg, PA, Palace Theatre
11/4 — Norfolk, VA, Constant Convocation Center
11/5 — Charleston, SC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center
11/7 — Savannah, GA, Johnny Mercer Theater
11/8 — Tallahassee, FL, The Pavilion at the Centre of Tallahassee
11/9 — Melbourne, FL, King Center for the Performing Arts
11/12 — New Orleans, LA, Saenger Theatre
