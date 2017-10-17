ZZ Top cancels remaining 2017 tour dates because of bassist Dusty Hill's "tummy ailment"

By Music News Group

Credit: Ross HalfinZZ Top has been forced to postpone most of the remaining dates of their 2017 Tonnage Tour as bassist Dusty Hill deals with a health issue.

According to a statement from the band, Hill “is addressing a tummy ailment and is following a directive to lay low for the next few weeks.”

The band has postponed a total of 18 dates on its 2017 itinerary, spanning from a show this past Sunday, October 15, in Baltimore through a November 12 concert in New Orleans.

The Texas blues-rock trio is planning to return to the stage for a previously announced December 29 concert at Winstar Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. ZZ Top is hoping to reschedule the postponed dates sometime in 2018. In addition, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers reveal that they’re plotting to “blow it out in 2019 as they celebrate a big ’50’!”

Here’s a list of all of ZZ Top’s postponed gigs:

10/15 — Baltimore, MD, Hippodrome Theatre

10/18 — Columbia, SC, South Carolina State Fair

10/20 — Fayetteville, NC, Crown Theatre

10/21 — Richmond, VA, Altria Theater

10/22 — Upper Darby, PA, Tower Theater

10/24 — Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Theatre

10/25 — Port Chester, NY, Capitol Theatre

10/27 — Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre

10/28 — Hampton Beach, NH, Hampton Beach Casino

10/29 — Reading, PA, Santander Performing Arts

10/31 — Morristown, NJ, Mayo Performing Arts Center

11/1 — Greensburg, PA, Palace Theatre

11/4 — Norfolk, VA, Constant Convocation Center

11/5 — Charleston, SC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center

11/7 — Savannah, GA, Johnny Mercer Theater

11/8 — Tallahassee, FL, The Pavilion at the Centre of Tallahassee

11/9 — Melbourne, FL, King Center for the Performing Arts

11/12 — New Orleans, LA, Saenger Theatre

