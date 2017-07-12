Zumba and Zika? Jimmy Kimmel pranks people with fake Beyoncé and JAY-Z twin names

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesBeyoncé and JAY-Z have yet to acknowledge that they are even the parents of twins, let alone released the babies’ names, though there are rumors that the kids are named Rumi and Sir.

On Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel used the rumors pull a prank on people on the street.

On ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host sent someone out to ask passerbys on the streets of Hollywood to congratulate the couple on their new arrivals and informed them of the babies’ names — all of which were completely made up.

Cucumber and Uvula, Denver and Omelette, Bed Bath and Beyoncé, Pantene and Neosporin and Zumba and Zika were just some of the fake names that people were told Bey and Jay had given their new arrivals — and every person who wished the pair luck in the video appeared to actually believe that the duo would name their new babies something like “Coco Loco” and “Hydraulics.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News