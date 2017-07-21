Zedd talks "Stay" success, shock over Chester Bennington's death

ABC/Heidi GutmanZedd spent Friday morning onstage in New York City’s Central Park, rocking ABC’s Good Morning America Summer Concert Series with his hits. He was joined by Liam Payne, his collaborator on the new single “Get Low,” and Alessia Cara, his duet partner on the smash hit “Stay.” After the show, Zedd told ABC Radio that the success of “Stay” has surprised him.

While Zedd has scored quite a few hits in the past few years, “Stay” has become his biggest single ever. While he knew it was special, he said, “The fact that it became so big is crazy!”

“And also so fast,” he added. “People latched onto it so quickly and they don’t really seem to get tired of it. It was on the radio at #1 for six weeks and it’s still #2 for I dunno how many weeks. It’s crazy!”

On a sad note, Zedd was among the many musicians — from the fields of rock, rap, pop and dance — who were shocked and upset by the death of Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington, who took his own life this week at the age of 41.

“I was just with them not long time ago, we did a charity event together,” Zedd told ABC Radio. “I’ve known the guitar player for a little while but I met Chester for the first time [there]. And I mean, I don’t know what was going on, of course I don’t know details but he seemed really happy at that moment.”

“I’m friends with people they’re friends with and then hearing something like that was really shocking,” he added. “I didn’t even know if it was true or not. And yeah, it’s really tragic.”

Zedd will launch his Echo tour this September.

