Zedd Lands Daya, Halsey, Imagine Dragons & More for ACLU Benefit

The show, called WELCOME!, will take place April 3 at the Staples Center in L.A. The first phase of the lineup has been announced: participants include Daya, Imagine Dragons, Halsey, Skrillex, Tinashe, Incubus and, yes, Macklemore, as well as Zedd himself. 100 percent of the profits will go to the ACLU. According to Zedd, “many more” will be announced soon.

“As an immigrant myself I feel the need to stand up against the tyranny that threatens our basic human rights,” the producer and deejay said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to come together with[these artists] to help raise money for the ACLU, an organization that works daily to defend and preserve the rights guaranteed to us by the constitution.”

On Thursday, Zedd tweeted, “i didn’t wanna sit around and watch so I decided to take action and ask my friends to help me out and come together to put on a concert. the MAIN THOUGHT is to get as many donations to the @ACLU as possible.”

He added, “I asked artists to perform anywhere from 3 songs to 30mins … some artists will do acoustic sets, some will do unique collaborations. I’m super thankful everyone was down to do this, with less than 24h notice- willing to fly in from wherever they are the day before.”

Ticket information will be announced soon.

