Zack de la Rocha Guests on New Run the Jewels Album

Credit: Juan Luis GarciaThis Christmas featured a surprise appearance from Zack de la Rocha. The Rage Against the Machine vocalist contributes a verse to a new song from hip-hop duo Run the Jewels. The track is called “A Report to the Shareholders/Kill Your Masters,” and you can listen to it now on YouTube.

In addition to lending his vocals to other artists’ songs, de la Rocha, who previously collaborated with Run the Jewels on their song “Close Your Eyes (and Count to F***),” is also working on his debut solo album. In September, de la Rocha shared a new song called “Digging for Windows.” The album is due out in 2017.

Meanwhile, de la Rocha’s Rage Against the Machine band mates — Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk — are preparing for a world tour next year with their new band, Prophets of Rage.

