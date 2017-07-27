Yummy in her tummy: Chrissy Teigen encourages Luna to "find balance" with food

By Music News Group

Image Group LA/ABCChrissy Teigen wants 1-year-old daughter Luna to develop a healthy relationship with food.

The model, cookbook author and wife of John Legend tells People magazine that although “it’s hard sometimes” to decide between organic fare and junk food, eating healthy is the best bet for their growing child.

“She loves french fries, like, she’s a kid. I don’t want to deprive her. I don’t want her to not be able to eat French fries or not be able to enjoy a piece of candy. Everything is in balance,” she explains.

Luna also appears to take after her mom in the kitchen, already displaying a liking to cooking — or at least what appears to be the makings of a shrewd condiment connoisseur.

“She’s just kind of learning about sauces so now with her french fries she looks around and knows there’s ketchup somewhere,” says Chrissy. “I’m like, ‘You used to eat your french fries plain!'”

Even with Chrissy and John’s glamorous celebrity lifestyle, with lavish clothes and famous friends, the proud momma says she wants Luna to have a normal childhood, like Chrissy experienced herself growing up: “I want her to go and play in the PlayPlace and I want her to do those kids things.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News