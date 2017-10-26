Yo Gotti named PUMA brand ambassador

By Music News Group

Prince Williams/FilmMagicAs Yo Gotti prepares to drop a new album Friday, he’s also enjoying a new title — as PUMA brand ambassador.

“PUMA has been an iconic name in the fashion world for decades, their ability to remain at the top of the game in not only sportswear, but in culture and fashion is inspirational,” Gotti said in a statement. “I’m honored to be a part of that legacy.”

The “Rake It Up” rapper will work with the company on product designs. He follows fellow Roc Nation artists Rihanna and Big Sean, who have also partnered with PUMA.

“Yo Gotti’s creative talent, drive, and genuine passion for his fans is the perfect match for PUMA,” says Allison Giorgio, vice president of marketing for PUMA North America. “He is confident and isn’t afraid to take risks and we are so pleased to welcome him to PUMA and can’t wait for his fans to see what he has in store for them through our collaboration.”

Yo Gotti’s releasing his ninth studio album Friday, I Still Am, featuring Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Meek Mill, French Montana, and 21 Savage.

