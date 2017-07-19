Yes guitarist Steve Howe releasing compilation focusing on his work with various bands and collaborators

By Music News Group

RhinoLongtime Yes guitarist Steve Howe will release a sequel to his 2015 two-disc solo compilation Anthology — a three-CD, 56-track set called Anthology 2: Groups and Collaborations that will hit stores this Friday, July 21.

As its title suggests, the new collection focuses on Howe’s work with various bands he’s played in during his 50-plus year career, as well as material he’s recorded with a variety of other musicians.

Anthology 2‘s first disc begins with a series of songs from Howe’s pre-Yes bands The Syndicats, The In Crowd, Tomorrow, Canto and Bodast. It also features a selection of tunes by Yes, the prog-rock supergroup Asia and GTR, the short-lived band Howe formed with ex-Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett. In addition to well-known songs such as Yes’ “Roundabout” and Asia’s “Heart of the Moment,” the disc includes the Yes rarity “Montreux’s Tune” and the previously unreleased Asia track “Masquerade.”

The compilation’s second disc features more material from Yes and Asia, as well as a tune by the Yes spinoff group Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe and several recordings by the guitar great’s Steve Howe Trio project.

The final disc gives a sampling of Howe’s collaborations with such musicians as ex-Marillion frontman Fish, Ultravox multi-instrumentalist Billy Currie, Renaissance singer Annie Haslam and one-time Yes keyboard player Oliver Wakeman, Rick‘s son. The disc also features unreleased collaborative recordings with GTR singer Max Bacon, Tomorrow frontman Keith West and veteran prog guitarist Ray Fenwick, who succeeded Howe in the Syndicats.

Anthology 2 also will be available as a digital download. Here’s the track list of the three-CD version of the collection:

Disc One

“Maybellene” — The Syndicats

“On the Horizon” — The Syndicats

“Finger Poppin'” — The In Crowd

“Blow Up” — The In Crowd

“You’re On Your Own” — The In Crowd

“My White Bicycle” — Tomorrow

“Claramount Lake” — Tomorrow

“Revolution” — Tomorrow

“Why” — Tomorrow

“The Spanish Song” — Canto

“Beyond Winter” — Bodast

“Nothing to Cry For” — Bodast

“Roundabout” — Yes

“Montreux’s Theme” — Yes

“Tempus Fugit” — Yes

“Heat of the Moment” — Asia

“One Step Closer” — Asia

“Lying to Yourself” — Asia

“Masquerade” — Asia*

“When the Heart Rules the Mind” — GTR

“Toe the Line” — GTR

Disc Two

“Brother of Mine” — Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe

“Dangerous” (Backing Track) — Yes

“Without Hope You Cannot Start the Day” (Backing Track) — Yes

“Bring Me to the Power” — Yes

“From the Balcony” — Yes

“Nine Voices (Longwalker)” — Yes

“We Agree” — Yes

“Kenny’s Sound” — Steve Howe Trio

“Sweet Thunder” — Steve Howe Trio

“Wish I’d Known All Along” — Asia

“Over and Over” — Asia

“Through My Veins” — Asia

“Light the Way” — Asia

“Hour of Need” (Long Version) — Yes

“Reno (Silver and Gold)” — Asia

“Believe Again” — Yes

Disc Three

“Traveller” — Billy Currie

“Time and a Word” — Fish

“Sweet Eternity” — Paul Sutin and Steve Howe

“Voyager” — Paul Sutin and Steve Howe

“Lily’s in the Field” — Paul Sutin and Steve Howe

“Turn of the Century” — Steve Howe and Annie Haslam

“Forgotten King” — Oliver Wakeman and Steve Howe

“Most of a Man” — Dean Dyson and Steve Howe*

“Cross That Bridge” — Keith West and Steve Howe*

“Heaven” — Keith West and Steve Howe*

“Strange Girl” — Keith West and Steve Howe*

“Luxury of Love” — Keith West and Steve Howe*

“Curved Ball” — Keith West and Steve Howe*

“Running in the Human Race” — Max Bacon and Steve Howe*

“Hot Touch” — Max Bacon and Steve Howe*

“Runaway” — Max Bacon and Steve Howe*

“Forever” — Max Bacon and Steve Howe*

“Tell the Story” — Max Bacon and Steve Howe*

“Slim Pickins'” — Ray Fenwick and Steve Howe*

* = previously unreleased.

