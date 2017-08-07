Yeah Yeah Yeahs to headline The Growlers Six music festival

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesYeah Yeah Yeahs will headline The Growlers Six music festival, hosted by Southern California cult band The Growlers. The two-day event will be held October 28-29 in Los Angeles.

The festival’s lineup also includes Modest Mouse, Dan Auerbach and Butthole Surfers. For the full lineup and ticket info, visit TheGrowlersSix.com.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs haven’t played a show together since 2013. Karen O and company will also headline this fall’s Sound on Sound festival, held November 10-12 outside Austin, Texas.

