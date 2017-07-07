Xscape wants "Power" star Naturi Naughton to star in their docu-series

DeWayne Rogers/Monami EntertainmentAs Xscape plans their upcoming docu-series, group member Latocha Scott wants a recording artist who stars in the Power TV series to portray her.

She told RollingOut.com, her pick is Naturi Naughton, who appears as Tasha St. Patrick in Power. She began her career as a member of the girl group 3LW which also featured Adrienne Bailon.

Kandi Burress is having a hard time settling on just one actress.

“I change my mind every day,” she says. “One day I said, Keke Palmer; one day I said Teyana Taylor.”

Burress would also pick newcomer Ryan Destiny from Lee Daniels‘ new TV series, Star. “She would be perfect, and she can sing,” Scott adds.

The decision is easier for Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, and Tamika Scott, who both want their daughters to recreate their roles.

Xscape performed together for the first time in over 15 years during the Essence Music Festival last week in New Orleans. Their TV series will reportedly air on Bravo later this year.

