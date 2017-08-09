World of music reacts to the death of Glen Campbell

By Music News Group

Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Glen Campbell, one of music’s most successful and versatile entertainers, died Tuesday at age 81 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

The world of music took to social media to remember the Country Music Hall of Fame singer, guitarist, TV host and actor. Here are some of the messages:

Sheryl Crow: “Huge loss in the world of music today. Rest In Peace, Glen Campbell.”

Lenny Kravitz: “Besides being an amazing solo artist, Glen Campbell was also a genius studio musician – as part of the Wrecking Crew – playing on recordings from The Beach Boys to Frank Sinatra. He was pure talent, heart, and courage. Rest In Peace brother. You brought us a lot of joy. @glencampbellofficial“

Slash posted a picture of Campbell playing guitar writing, “#GlennCampbell RIP”

Charlie Daniels: “Thank you Glen Campbell for sharing your talent with us for so many years May you rest in peace my friend You will never be forgotten”

Jimmy Webb, Campbell’s longtime collaborator and writer of Campbell’s signature hits “Witchita Lineman,” “Galveston” and “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” among others: “So very sad about the passing of dear friend, Glen Campbell. I will have more words soon on my facebook page soon.”

Songwriter Diane Warren: “RIP 1 of my favorite singers Glen Campbell. Glen singing the songs of Jimmy Webb is songwriting+singing masterclass”

Carole Kaye, bass player in the Los Angeles session band The Wrecking Crew, of which Campbell was a member: “God Rest You Glen Campell, a Great Guy,fun to be around, &heckuva great guitar player soloist on the hits. Loved working 4you,RIP LoveCK.”

The Beach Boys‘ Brian Wilson: “I’m very broken up to hear about my friend Glen Campbell. An incredible musician and an even better person. I’m at a loss. Love & Mercy”

Carole King: “RIP Glen Campbell – a great singer and musician who wrote and chose to cover great songs.”

Kenny Rogers: “So very sorry to hear this. Glen was such a talented, great guy. Thankful to have known him.”

Alan Jackson: “I owe @GlenCampbell my gratitude-he was my first contact in Nashville. This lead me down the path that brought me to where I am today. #RIP”

Peter Frampton: “Dear Glen Campbell Rest In Peace As well as your incredible musical abilities you were one of the most down to earth ppl I have ever known.”

Darius Rucker: “Glen Campbell… The artist. The songwriter. The musician. The man. Music will never be the same. Missing the Rhinestone Cowboy already!”

Actor Michael Chiklis: “RIP Glenn Campbell. A wonderful musician & man. Glad we met. Support @alzassociation to find a cure! My mom is still suffering with it.”

Tony Orlando: “I lost a great friend today and the world lost a great talent. Rest In Peace, Glen Campbell.”

Dolly Parton: “Glen Campbell was one of the greatest voices of all time. I will always love you, Glen!” She also posted a video in which she described Glen as “one of the greatest voices that ever was in the business and he was one of THE greatest musicians.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News