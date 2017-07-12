With new tour, Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows are ready to share your summer night

By Music News Group

Live Nation EntertainmentLast summer, Rob Thomas toured with Counting Crows. Tonight in Spokane, Washington, he’ll kick off another summer tour with the Crows, but this time, he’ll be doing it with his band Matchbox Twenty. It’s the first time they’ve toured together since 2013, and Rob says they’re all pumped about playing their catalog of hits.

“We’ve been dying to play these songs,” he tells ABC Radio. “Even when I was out [on my solo tours], there’s a whole catalog of music that I don’t play. So for me…it’s just an entirely different night than it was [last year].”

As for touring with the Crows for a second year, Rob says being on the road with a band you’re friendly with is a much more enjoyable experience.

“All those hours in between — which is really what makes up most of the time that you’re on a tour — you’re with people that you like,” Rob tells ABC Radio. “…People that…are no drama, have a good time, just enjoy playing music, so that kinda makes it.”

What also “makes it,” according to the band, is touring in the summer.

Guitarist Paul Doucette points out that in the summer, you’re playing outdoors and “looking at the stars,” instead of the inside of an arena. Rob feels that summer shows are “bigger than the band, bigger than the music.”

“People wanna have that experience…[they] come out and they bring their blankets and they bring their coolers…and they just make a thing of it,” he tells ABC Radio. “Any concert is a shared experience, but this kinda feels like more of a shared experience.”

“You feel like you’re part of someone’s summer night,” he laughs. “And a summer night has more value than any other night!”

The tour wraps up October 1 in Irving, Texas.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News