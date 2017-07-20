Will "Kingsman" star play Elton John in "Rocketman" biopic?

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesFor several years now, actor Tom Hardy has been attached to the Elton John biopic Rocketman, in which he was expected to star. But if a new report is to be believed, Hardy’s out, and a completely different actor will be portraying the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer in the film.

The British tabloid The Daily Mail claims that Taron Egerton, the star of the spy action/comedy Kingsman: The Secret Service and its upcoming sequel, is now in talks to replace Hardy, who apparently can’t sing. Egerton, on the other hand, has a strong voice, which you may have heard in last year’s animated hit Sing. In fact, he sang Elton’s hit “I’m Still Standing” in that movie.

According to The Daily Mail, Egerton got involved with the project because both he and Elton appear in The Kingsman sequel The Golden Circle, which is due in September. That movie is produced by Matthew Vaughn, who is co-producing Rocketman with Elton’s Rocket Pictures.

According to the The Daily Mail, Vaughn and Elton chatted between takes on the set of The Golden Circle, and that’s where the idea of Egerton taking over the role came from.

Rocketman has been in the works for years; it’s not clear when the movie will start shooting, or if Egerton will definitely be taking on the lead role.

