Will JAY-Z earn his 14th number one album with "4:44"?

By Music News Group

Courtesy of TIDALJAY-Z‘s 13th album, 4:44, is projected to head straight to #1 on the Billboard 200.

Should this happen, it’ll be the rapper’s 14th number one disc.

In addition, the achievement would extend Hova’s record as the solo artist with the most chart-topping albums on the Billboard 200.

JAY’s latest collection has been certified platinum for sales of one million album equivalent units.

4:44 is currently available on most music services, after previously being accessible only to Tidal and Sprint customers upon its June 30 release.

The superstar is embarking on his 4:44 tour this fall.

General public tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. local time via livenation.com.

