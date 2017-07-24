Why Rascal Flatts' 17th #1 is a sentimental favorite

By Music News Group

BMLGThis week, “Yours If You Want It” becomes the seventeenth #1 of Rascal Flatts‘ career.

“It’s so humbling for us that the milestones keep coming,” Joe Don Rooney says, “and it’s definitely not something that we take for granted.”

“Yours If You Want It” was co-written by Jonathan Singleton and Andrew Dorff, the latter of whom died unexpectedly last December.

“I truly believe that this song found us,” Joe Don continues, “and to know that Andrew Dorff, with his passing, loved what we did with the song and that his legacy continues to live on is a blessing. We’re honored to have put our voices on it.”

Andrew was the brother of actor Stephen Dorff, and also wrote the number ones “Save It For a Rainy Day” and “My Eyes” for Kenny Chesney and Blake Shelton, respectively.

“Yours If You Want It” is the lead single from Rascal Flatts’ tenth studio album, Back to Us.

