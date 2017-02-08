Why Miranda Lambert Is Pulling Her "Little Red Wagon" on the Highway Vagabond Tour

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LAIf you go check out Miranda Lambert‘s Highway Vagabond Tour, she’s hoping you’ll bring along a little something for the pups.

The “We Should Be Friends” singer is challenging concertgoers to “Fill the Little Red Wagon” on her tour stops, by bringing pet food, treats and toys to her upcoming dates. At each show, one lucky fan who’s pitched in to help Miranda’s cause will get to meet her, and get to bring along a friend.

The contents of each venue’s “Little Red Wagon” go to help a local shelter. Miranda’s January 27 show in Springfield, Missouri brought in more than 600 pounds of food for the Castaway Animal Rescue.

“The Little Red Wagon was overflowing and then some,” Miranda recalls. “I want to thank my fans… for their tireless efforts and for how much they care about what I love, which is the mutts.”

Miranda’s single of the same name made it into Billboard‘s top five in 2015.

Next up, Miranda, Old Dominion, Aubrie Sellers and the “Little Red Wagon” stop by Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania on February 23.

