Whom do you believe? Bobby Valentino claims he's victim of extortion amid transgender sex scandal

Rick Diamond /Getty Usher and R. Kelly aren’t the only R&B singers currently embroiled in a scandal.

Bobby Valentino is also at the center of a controversial matter in which he allegedly paid to have sex with a transgender prostitute, named Reima Houston, over the weekend, then walked out on Houston without paying for her services.

A video of the alleged ncounter surfaced online, which brought forth an onslaught of memes and chatter among fans on social media.

In turn, it appears that Bobby is, in fact, the male seen in the clip, but his rep tells TMZ that the artist “vehemently denies the person he hooked up with over the weekend was a prostitute,” and claims he’s “being extorted after the person filming him realized who he was.”

The rep further explains, “Misrepresentation and deception were maliciously used to target Valentino; during the encounter, Valentino was victimized and threatened by acts of extortion which continued after his departure was captured on video.”

TMZ adds that Bobby V has also gone to the police to report the “extortion attempt.”

After her alleged rendezvous with Bobby V, Houston explained her side of the story with a Facebook post captured by the Kissy Denise gossip blog. Houston claims that she recorded Bobby because “he didn’t have his coin.”

“To play with my money is to play with my life like ANY girl would do. Don’t expose by extort and get what’s rightfully yours either voluntarily or involuntarily,” she adds.

