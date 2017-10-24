"When It Rains It Pours" number-ones, if you're Luke Combs

By Music News Group

River House Artists/Columbia Nashville“When It Rains It Pours” becomes the second #1 in a row for newcomer Luke Combs, this week on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

“When it rains, it really does pour!” Luke jokes. “This year has been such a fun ride. I have to thank my fans, first and foremost, for making this second number-one happen. They tell me all the time that they call their stations to request the song because they just love it and relate to the story.”

The North Carolina native’s debut single, “Hurricane,” ascended to the top of the chart back in May. Since its release in June, Luke’s first album, This One’s for You, has also spent 18 weeks in the top five on the country albums chart.

It’s no surprise Luke’s up for New Artist of the Year at the 51st Annual CMA Awards, which air live on ABC November 8.

