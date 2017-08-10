What's Dustin Lynch's "Current Mood"? We'll find out September 8

By Music News Group

Broken Bow RecordsDustin Lynch‘s third record will give fans the inside track on his Current Mood.

“This album is a glimpse into the last three years of my life…” he says, explaining the title. “… the travel, the adventures, the relationships and the personal growth. I think this is the most personal release I have done and I’m really excited to share with everyone my Current Mood.”

The Tullahoma, Tennessee native announced the details Wednesday evening at a party at the George Dickel Distillery in his hometown. He also found out that both of the project’s singles — the #1 “Seein’ Red” and his current “Small Town Boy” — have both been certified gold.

The 13-track Current Mood will be out September 8. If you pre-order the project now, you’ll be able to download both of its hits, as well as “Love Me or Leave Me Alone,” which features Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild.

