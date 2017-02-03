"We're in a Position Right Now Where the Coconuts Are 'In'": Wyclef Jean Talks New Album, "J'ouvert"

By Music News Group

Heads MusicWyclef Jean‘s first album in seven years, J’ouvert [pr: zhoo-VAIR], is finally out today.

The project, which originally was scheduled for release in 2016, is for fans of his classic hits like “Guantanamera,” “Sweetest Girl” and his collaborative song with Shakira, “Hips Don’t Lie,” he promises.

Wyclef explains to ABC Radio that the new album is a prelude to two forthcoming albums, Jean-Jacques Dessalines and Carnival 3: Road to Clefication, and he sees it as being in line with the wave of fellow artists employing the island sounds of reggae and dancehall.

“Let’s start with Justin Bieber…Justin is driving….I remember 40-something street. He sees me, jumps out the car. ‘Clef you gotta come hear my new album.’ Brings me upstairs. ‘Yo I wanna do some reggae stuff,’ Diplo. Major Lazer Soundsystem, that I respect very much, and I have a soundsystem too called Refugee Sound. So this whole sonics of the sound that you’re hearing is very island-influenced,” he says.

Wyclef also believes that the recent hunger for more reggae-infused music in the industry can continue on for years if artists remain engaged with the genre.

“So the thing is, if you are consistent in what you do, then the kids are just gonna keep the tradition and keep the vibe alive. We’re in a position right now where the coconuts are ‘in.’ But in 1997, when I was doing, like, ‘Guantanamera’ and different records, these were part of the records that broke through, that inspired this movement,” he adds.

And with J’ouvert, listeners can expect to hear feel-good vibes throughout the album.

“For me, it was once again very crucial that we promote this feel-good, this energy that is so much needed in the world right now,” he says.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News