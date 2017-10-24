Welcome Home to Hollywood: Zac Brown Band ready to wrap tour in Tinseltown

By Music News Group

Shore Fire Media/Jimmy FontaineThis weekend, Zac Brown Band wraps up their Welcome Home Tour with two shows at the Hollywood Bowl.

Before their Saturday and Sunday stops at the iconic Tinseltown venue, ZBB will also do an intimate show Thursday at the Clive Davis Theater inside the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. The evening will feature a question-and-answer session with the band, in addition to their performance.

This past weekend, ZBB’s first episode of Austin City Limits premiered on PBS. If you missed it, you can check out Zac’s collection of hits and songs from the Welcome Home album on the ACL website.

