Welcome Back to My Nightmare: New DVD to feature 1975 Alice Cooper TV special, 1976 concert film

Eagle Rock EntertainmentIn April 1975, Alice Cooper starred in an ABC television special called Alice Cooper: The Nightmare, which showcased every song from the shock rocker’s then-new concept album Welcome to My Nightmare. Now, the program will get its first-ever DVD release. Welcome to My Nightmare: Special Edition is due out September 8 and also features a 1976 concert film.

The Nightmare tells the story of a boy named Steven, played by Cooper, who takes a journey through a series of disturbing dreams. Veteran horror actor Vincent Price also appeared in the special, as The Spirit of the Nightmare.

The ABC special, which echoed the concept of the Welcome to My Nightmare album, included such memorable songs as the title track, “Only Women Bleed” and “The Black Widow.”

The Welcome to My Nightmare concert film features footage from a series of September 1975 shows Cooper played at London’s Wembley Arena in support of the album. The performances were an over-the-top spectacle featuring such props as giant spiders, skeletons and a cyclops, while Price’s recorded voice helped narrate the show.

The movie includes live renditions of the entire Welcome to My Nightmare track list, as well as such Cooper classics as “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” “I’m Eighteen,” “Billion Dollar Babies” and “School’s Out.”

Here the list of songs featured on the Welcome to My Nightmare: Special Edition DVD:

