"We Got Something They Don't": Shania christens new single with a champagne toast

By Music News Group

Chris HolloShania Twain celebrated the #1 global debut of her new album NOW earlier this week with a champagne toast at an intimate gathering at her record label in Nashville.

The CEO of her record label, Mike Dungan, surprised the country/pop superstar with a plaque commemorating the fact that her first album in 15 years arrived at the top of the charts in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

The crossover sensation doesn’t plan to cease her world domination anytime soon: Shania will release “We Got Something They Don’t” as her new single on October 30.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News