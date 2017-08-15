"We don't have any idea what we're doing at all": Thomas Rhett adjusts to life as a father of two

By Music News Group

BMLGWith the arrival of daughter Ada James Akins this weekend, Thomas Rhett admits he is now officially #outnumbered, as he joked in a recent Instagram post.

Saturday, Ada joined big sister Willa Gray, who TR and wife Lauren adopted from a Ugandan orphanage earlier this year. Thomas confesses he and Lauren are just figuring things out as they go along.

“We don’t have any idea what we’re doing at all,” he says candidly. “And I feel like we kinda got spoiled on the front end, because Willa sleeps like 12 hours a night.”

Even as his family grows, TR isn’t slowing down career-wise. He’ll be back at work Thursday night, playing in Brownsville, Oregon, and on September 9, his third album, the aptly titled Life Changes, comes out.

“I think for me personally, I’m just trying to enjoy the ride, and trying to cherish all these great moments,” Thomas reflects. “Because we have gotten to do a lot of cool stuff over the past couple years, and especially this year, getting to headline and having a baby and putting a record out is probably the busiest year of my life. But it’s a lot of good things that I’ll remember for a lifetime.”

Wednesday night, you can catch Thomas Rhett hosting the annual three-hour CMA Fest special, along with Kelsea Ballerini. The non-stop night of stars kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

