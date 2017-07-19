Watch video of Mike Love's new version of The Beach Boys' "Do It Again" with Mark McGrath and John Stamos

By Music News Group

Courtesy of Mike Love/BMG Rights ManagementOn July 4, founding Beach Boys singer Mike Love released a new version of his band’s 1968 hit “Do It Again” featuring guest vocals by Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGath and drums by actor and “honorary Beach Boy” John Stamos. Now, an official video for the tune has premiered at Billboard.com and also can be viewed at Love’s official YouTube channel.

The clip, which was directed by Stamos, features Love and McGrath lip-synching their vocal parts in front of a white screen, along with archival footage of Mike performing the song at various concerts with The Beach Boys. Stamos also appears in the video, joining Love and McGrath to add some backing vocals.

Love debuted the updated version of “Do It Again” with The Beach Boys, McGrath and Stamos at the 2017 edition of the annual PBS Independence Day concert special A Capitol Fourth in Washington, D.C. The video was filmed in one afternoon in the group’s hotel during the band’s D.C. visit.

Reflecting on the new rendition of “Do It Again,” Mike tells Billboard, “The whole song’s about getting together with old friends and sharing good times and talking about the old times. [The] fact that here we are decades later, recreating it with old friends, having a great time — it doesn’t get much more organic and perfect and fantastic than that.”

While The Beach Boys have no current plans to record new music, Love says he’d like the band to do updated versions of more of its classic tunes.

Meanwhile, The Beach Boys recently released the 1967 — Sunshine Tomorrow compilation, which features recordings from the sessions that yielded the Smiley Smile and Wild Honey albums.

