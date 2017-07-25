Watch: Showtime releases new teaser for "Whitney. 'Can I Be Me'"

By Music News Group

Courtesy of SHOWTIMEAhead of its Showtime premiere on Wednesday, the network has debuted a new teaser for its upcoming Whitney Houston documentary, Whitney. “Can I Be Me.”

The trailer features archival footage of Whitney, as a voice is heard saying, “Whitney Houston died from a broken heart.”

The film, which first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in April, offers behind-the-scenes material, candid interviews from those who knew the singer, and performance footage — including many of Houston’s greatest hits. The doc promises to shed light on the late icon’s extraordinary career, as well as her struggles with fame, addiction, and her image as a pop star in the public eye.

A full-length trailer for the documentary was released a month ago.

Whitney. “Can I Be Me” airs on Showtime on Friday, August 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

