Watch official video for reworked version of Aretha Franklin's "Respect" with orchestral backing

Rhino/Atlantic RecordsWith the new album A Brand New Me: Aretha Franklin with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra set for a November 10 release, an official video for the reimagined version of the Queen of Soul’s classic “Respect” has debuted online at Rhino Records’ YouTube channel. The clip combines archival footage from the 1960s and ’70s of Aretha performing her trademark tune with new scenes of the orchestra recording its symphonic accompaniment at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

As previously reported, A Brand New Me pairs some of the seminal recordings that Franklin made for Atlantic Records with new arrangements performed by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The album celebrates the 50th anniversary of Aretha’s historic association with Atlantic.

In addition to “Respect,” other tracks reworked with orchestral backing include such hits as “Think,” “I Say a Little Prayer” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” Grammy-winning jazz/R&B singer Patti Austin added backing vocals to the tracks.

A Brand New Me was produced by Nick Patrick and Don Reedman, the same duo behind two recent Elvis Presley albums that similarly features songs by the late King of Rock ‘n’ Roll augmented by new symphonic arrangements.

The album will be available as a 14-track CD and digital collection, as well as a 12-track vinyl LP.

Here’s the full A Brand New Me track list:

“Think”

“Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)”

“I Say a Little Prayer”

“Until You Come Back to Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)”*

“A Brand New Me”

“(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”

“Angel”

“Border Song (Holy Moses)”

“Let It Be”

“People Get Ready”

“Oh Me Oh My (I’m a Fool for You Baby)”*

“You’re All I Need to Get By”

“Son of a Preacher Man”

“Respect”

* = doesn’t appear on vinyl version.

