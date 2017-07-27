Watch now: Weezer shares Guns N' Roses-inspired "Feels Like Summer" video

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesWeezer goes where the grass is green and the girls are pretty in their video for “Feels Like Summer.”

Filmed during this year’s Arroyo Seco Weekend festival in Pasadena, California, the clip pays tribute to the Guns N’ Roses “Paradise City” video. To see Rivers Cuomo dress like Axl Rose, watch the “Feels Like Summer” video now on YouTube.

“Feels Like Summer” is the first single from Weezer’s forthcoming new studio album, the follow-up to 2016’s Weezer (The White Album). You can also hear the track in an advertising spot for The Weather Channel.

