Watch now: Sneak peek of Adam Levine’s hot bartender in "Fun Mom Dinner"

By Music News Group

ABC/Craig SjodinReady for a sneak peek of Adam Levine in his new movie, Fun Mom Dinner?

Us Weekly has released a clip of Adam as a hot bartender who makes a connection with one of the moms in the upcoming comedy.

In the scene, four moms — played by Kate Aselton, Toni Collette, Bridget Everett and Molly Shannon — are at the bar chatting about their love for Jake Ryan, the heartthrob character in the ’80s flick Sixteen Candles.

“No guy could ever live up to him,” Aselton’s character says. “No guy ever will live up to him.”

Adam’s character then interjects, “I always liked Some Kind of Wonderful.”

He and Aselton’s character then begin gushing over their mutual love of the movie, before he leaves to help another customer. Aselton’s friends call her out for flirting. “Don’t judge!” she replies.

Fun Mom Dinner hits theaters on August 4.

Source:: Music News