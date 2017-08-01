Watch now: Sir Mix-A-Lot makes cameo appearance in country cover of "Baby Got Back"

By Music News Group

Suzi Pratt / GettySir Mix-A-Lot‘s 1992 classic hit “Baby Got Back” has received a music makeover courtesy of country artist Joe Nichols, who recorded a cover of the track for his new album, Never Gets Old.

The music video for Nichols’ version also features Sir making a cameo appearance as a judge who’s hardly impressed by a number of acts aiming to win the rapper over with their version of the song…until Joe comes along.

You can watch the entire video now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News