Watch "NOW": Shania Twain invites you on an instant vacation in "Life's About to Get Good" video

By Music News Group

Mercury NashvilleShania Twain released her first full-fledged solo music video since 2005’s “I Ain’t No Quitter” on Thursday, and the music video icon didn’t disappoint.

The new clip for “Life’s About to Get Good” finds the Canadian superstar at home in bed — depressed, hair in a towel, wearing her pajamas, mirroring the lyrics of the song. When the mail arrives, a brochure sets her dreaming about a tropical vacation, and a singing/dancing array of maids and bellmen arrives to instantly transform her life.

Along the way, Shania’s vacation genies spruce up her living space and clean out her closet, which leads to a quick trip down memory lane. The country/pop legend refuses to part with a fringed western number from earlier in her career, and with a wink quickly tries on an outfit reminiscent of the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” video.

You can check out all the fun of the “Life’s About to Get Good” video on YouTube. Shania’s first album in 15 years, NOW, comes out September 29.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News