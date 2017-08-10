Watch now: Seether puts on a happy face in "Betray and Degrade" video

By Music News Group

Credit: Marina ChavezSeether has premiered the video for their song “Betray and Degrade,” a single from the band’s new album, Poison the Parish.

In the clip, Shaun Morgan and company stiffly play the song in front of a fake forest background while offering creepy smiles. Later, they turn into zombies. You can watch the video now on YouTube.

Poison the Parish also features the lead single “Let You Down.” Seether’s currently touring the U.S. in support of the album.

