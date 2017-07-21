Watch now: Nine Inch Nails shares footage from first live show in three years

By Music News Group

Credit: John CrawfordNine Inch Nails on Wednesday played their first show in three years. If you’re one of the many, many people who didn’t make the concert, which took place in Bakersfield, California, the band has shared official footage from the show, which you can watch now on YouTube.

The seven-minute clip shows Trent Reznor and company playing “Branches/Bones,” a song from their 2016 EP Not the Actual Events, and the Hesitation Marks track “Copy of A.”

Also during the Bakersfield show, Nine Inch Nails covered David Bowie‘s “I Can’t Give Everything Away,” a track from the late rock icon’s final album, Blackstar.

Nine Inch Nails will headline this weekend’s FYF Fest in Los Angeles. They’ll also be playing this year’s Panorama, Riot Fest and Aftershock festivals.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News