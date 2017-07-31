Watch now: Lecrae releases "I'll Find You" music video

By Music News Group

Courtesy of Columbia RecordsLecrae and singer Tori Kelly give words of hope in the new music video for his latest song, “I’ll Find You.”

And hope is especially key for the St. Jude Children‘s Hospital patients shown in the clip. A

As previously reported, “I’ll Find You” was inspired by loved ones of both Lecrae and Tori who were battling cancer at the time of the track’s inception. “This video is my heartbeat,” Lecrae tweets.

“I’m showing my passion and passion for others,” he says. “I want people to see there’s hope in chaos.”

You can donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through the “I’ll Find You” campaign via Fundraising.StJude.org.

“I’ll Find You” is available now via the usual digital platforms.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News