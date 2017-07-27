Watch now: Kesha reminisces with home movies in “Learn to Let Go” video

By Music News Group

Olivia BeeKesha relives childhood memories in the new video for a song she co-wrote with her mother, “Learn to Let Go.”

The singer incorporates actual home movie footage of herself when she was little, including shots of her dancing with abandon, singing into a toy microphone, sitting poolside with her family, and jumping on a bed.

As those scenes flash on the screen, Kesha finds herself encountering scenes in her adult world that mimic the home videos.

“It’s this idea of reconnecting to my child-like self because that’s when you are so full of wonder and joy,” Kesha explains in an essay for the Huffington Post.

She also explains the song’s title, writing, “It’s become one of my mantras over the last few years. As much as our past creates who we are, we can’t let it define us or hold us back.”

“Learn to Let Go” appears on Kesha’s new album, Rainbow, due out August 11.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News