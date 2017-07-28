Watch now: Future and Nicki Minaj are "da baddest" in hot new music video

By Music News Group

Future; ABC/Randy HolmesIt appears that Nicki Minaj is paying homage to her Trinidadian roots in Future‘s new music video for his song “You Da Baddest.”

The “Bang Bang” rapper is seen in the visual prancing from her hotel room to the beach wearing a diamond-encrusted thong and bra, an extravagant version of an outfit often worn to Trinidadian festivals.

She eventually catches up with Future and dons another barely-there, all-red, bondage-inspired outfit, complete with red thigh-high boots and a visor.

You can buy “You Da Baddest” now via the usual digital platforms.

