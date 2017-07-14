Watch now: French Montana's "A Lie" music video

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesSeveral days ago, The Weeknd and French Montana teased the arrival of French’s new track, “A Lie.”

Well, not only is the song finally here, but the music video has arrived as well.

Co-directed by French himself, the visual stars him and The Weeknd cruising around the streets of New York with some stunning women, chilling on a yacht, and partying with A$AP Rocky.

Jailed rapper Max B, whose vocals are included in the song, also makes a brief appearance in the visual via projection screen.

“A Lie” comes from French Montana’s new album, Jungle Rules, available to purchase now.

