Watch now: Blake Shelton and the Oaks get "animal" in new "Doing It to Country Songs" video

David Becker/Getty Images via ABCIf you’re looking for a laugh, you’ll want to be sure to check out Blake Shelton‘s new video for “Doing It to Country Songs.”

For the fifth single from his If I’m Honest album, Blake opted for an animated treatment that casts him as Blake Buck, performing alongside his backup singers, Country Music Hall-of-Famers The Oak Ridge Boys. While Blake is a deer, William Lee Golden becomes a possum, Joe Bonsall is a chipmunk, Duane Allen is either a dog or a fox, and Richard Sterban morphs into a frog.

Inside the Blake Shelton Bar & Stage, you’ll find plenty of tongue-in-cheek references to Blake’s hits like “Some Beach” and “Sangria,” as well as Oaks’ classics like “Elvira” and “Bobbie Sue.” Blake even jabs Brad Paisley with a clock advertising Paisley Light Beer.

You can watch the “Doing It to Country Songs” video on YouTube now.

