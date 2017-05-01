Watch now: A giant bunny rabbit searches for "Help" in Papa Roach's new video

By Music News Group

Eleven Seven MusicPapa Roach has premiered the video for their track “Help,” a single from the band’s forthcoming album, Crooked Teeth.

The clip follows a man dressed in a full-body bunny rabbit costume as he tries to go about his day, only to be met with constant ridicule and abuse. As the end of the video, he finds a helping hand in another bunny-costumed person.

Crooked Teeth, which also features the tracks “American Dreams” and “Born for Greatness,” will be released May 19.

