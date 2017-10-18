Watch made with Chris Cornell's guitar strap to benefit addiction recovery charity

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesBefore his death this past May, Chris Cornell donated a guitar strap to watch company Nixon for the brand’s Rock LTD Collection, which makes watches out of musicians’ personal items. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a portion of the proceeds from the new line will be donated to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares MAP Fund, a charity for addiction recovery treatment.

“Addiction is a disease, and we lose far too many loved ones to the illness each day,” says Cornell’s widow Vicky Cornell. “MusiCares is a crucial organization and the MusiCares MAP Fund 100 percent supports the music community in its fight to protect those battling this affliction.”

Cornell, who struggled with substance abuse throughout his life, worked closely with MusiCares before his death. In 2007, he was honored with the MAP Fund’s Stevie Ray Vaughan Award for his efforts helping others battle addiction.

Other artists donating items for the new Rock LTD Collection include Dave Grohl, Grohl’s ex-Nirvana band mate Krist Novoselic, Elton John and Iggy Pop. The Cornell watch will be auctioned off at a MusiCares benefit event in May 2018, while the rest of the collection will be available in time for the holidays this year.

