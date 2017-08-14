Watch Lorde and Jack Antonoff cover Paul Simon together at Outside Lands festival

By Music News Group

Credits: Brendan Walter; ABC/Randy HolmesLorde performed at the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on Sunday, and received an assist from her Melodrama producer Jack Antonoff.

During the set, the Bleachers frontman joined the New Zealand singer for a stripped-down cover of the Paul Simon song “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard.”

The pair sat together at the edge of the stage for the performance, with Lorde handling lead vocals while Antonoff strummed an acoustic guitar. For the last line of the song, Antonoff made a reference to Lorde’s birth name, singing, “Me and Ella in Golden Gate Park.” You can watch footage from the duet now on YouTube.

Lorde has a few more festival dates lined up for the fall, including Bumbershoot in Seattle and Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas. She’ll kick off a North American headlining tour next year in March.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News