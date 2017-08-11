Watch JAY-Z's "Friends"-inspired "Moonlight" music video on YouTube now

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesIssa Rae, Get Out stars Lil Rel Howery, LaKeith Stanfield and a host of other stars are there for you in JAY-Z‘s latest video for his song “Moonlight,” which is now available to view on YouTube.

The clip is a re-imagining of the 90s sitcom Friends and also features Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Jerrod Carmichael and Hannibal Buress.

Issa, Tiffany and Tessa star as Rachel, Phoebe and Monica in the visual, respectively.

Lil Rel is Joey, LaKeith is Chandler, Jerrod is Ross and Hannibal is himself. Master of None executive producer and co-creator Alan Yang directed the video.

As previously reported, the video remakes the season 3 episode, “The One Where No One’s Ready,” but instead of the classic Friends theme, the credits are set to the classic Whodini song “Friends.” After one of the scenes, the cast takes a break and Carmichael asking Buress what he thinks of the updated version of the sitcom, which he claims is “something subversive” that could “turn culture on its head.”

Buress however, disagrees, telling Jerrod that all he did was “a good job of subverting good comedy.” He mocks Jerrod — “You gonna do black Full House next? Family Ties?” — and then says that he himself just made a movie that’s “terrible…but it’s way better than this s**t.”

