Watch Foo Fighters rock the Acropolis with "The Pretender" in 'Landmarks Live in Concert" clip

By Music News Group

Credit: Chris BradshawFoo Fighters have shared a preview from their forthcoming Landmarks Live in Concert special, which was filmed at the historic Acropolis in Athens, Greece over the summer. The clip shows Dave Grohl and company delivering a blistering nine-minute rendition of their single, “The Pretender.”

Landmarks Live in Concert is a PBS interview and performance series hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. The Foos episode will premiere November 10.

“We were given this extraordinary opportunity to spend a week in a city that’s over 3,400 years old, the birthplace of democracy, theater and philosophy,” Smith tells Rolling Stone of the experience filming in Athens. “The significance of being allowed to stage a major rock show at one of the world’s (not just Greece’s) most significant landmarks was not lost on any of us. We were all humbled and honored.”

Foo Fighters will resume their North American tour this Thursday, October 26 in Birmingham, Alabama after postponing three shows due to a “family emergency.” The band is touring in support of their new album, Concrete and Gold.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News