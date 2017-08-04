Watch documentary short on Robert Trujillo's 12-year-old son Tye's tour with Korn

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesEarlier this year, Korn recruited 12-year-old Tye Trujillo — son of Metallica‘s Robert Trujillo — to play bass with the band on their South American tour. Now, Korn videographer Sébastien Paquet has put together a 15-minute documentary about the tour that you can watch now via RollingStone.com.

“Tye is truly a musical prodigy,” Paquet tells Rolling Stone. “His skills on the bass, especially for his age, are extraordinary. It’s in his DNA. He was always slapping his bass, practicing, jamming and improvising. I have never witnessed a musician being glued to his instrument like that before.”

The film, which is titled Korn and the Prodigy Son, is also narrated by the elder Trujillo, who traveled with his son on the tour.

“I didn’t have to help [Tye] with anything,” Robert says. “When you see your kid with that much pride, energy and focus, it was a beautiful experience.”

Tye joined the Korn tour in place of bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, who couldn’t make the trip due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Fieldy has since rejoined the band.

