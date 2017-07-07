Watch Cage the Elephant's "Unpeeled" performance of "Sweetie Little Jean"

By Music News Group

RCA RecordsCage the Elephant has shared a video of the band performing a stripped-down version of their song “Sweetie Little Jean,” recorded live at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. You can watch the performance now on YouTube.

The “Sweetie Little Jean” performance was recorded during Cage the Elephant’s Live & Unpeeled tour earlier this year for the band’s upcoming live album, Unpeeled. The 21-track collection features 18 reworked tracks from Cage’s four studio albums, as well as three covers. It will be released July 28.

The original “Sweetie Little Jean” appears on Cage the Elephant’s latest studio album, 2015’s Tell Me I’m Pretty.

