Watch Blink-182's Matt Skiba rehearse for Chester Bennington memorial show

By Music News Group

ABC/Paula LoboBlink-182‘s Matt Skiba has shared a video of him rehearsing for Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington memorial concert, held this Friday, October 27 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The clip, posted to Skiba’s Instagram, sounds like the guitar solo from the song “What I’ve Done,” which appears on Linkin Park’s 2007 album, Minutes to Midnight.

“Learning some @linkinpark tunes…for the upcoming event at Hollywood Bowl [with] @blink182 and lots of other artists in honor and in loving memory of our buddy Chester,” Skiba writes in the caption.

Blink-182 was scheduled to play two co-headlining stadium shows with Linkin Park over the summer, but those dates, along with the rest of LP’s summer tour, were canceled in the wake of Bennington’s death.

Other artists scheduled to perform at the memorial concert include Korn‘s Jonathan Davis and Bring Me the Horizon‘s Oli Sykes, plus members of Avenged Sevenfold, System of a Down and No Doubt. You’ll be able to live stream the show via Linkin Park’s YouTube page beginning at 7:45 p.m. PT.

Source:: Music News