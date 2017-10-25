Watch Billy Corgan perform "Wrecking Ball" cover backstage at "The Tonight Show"

By Music News Group

Credit: Scarlet PageLast week, Billy Corgan performed an acoustic cover of the Miley Cyrus single “Wrecking Ball” during a show in Toronto. Now, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman has shared a new video of him playing the pop hit, recorded backstage at NBC’s The Tonight Show. You can watch the video now on YouTube.

Prior to performing the “Wrecking Ball” cover, Corgan revealed he was a fan of Cyrus’ music — in a previous interview, he called her a “better pop star than 99.99 percent of them.” In response to the initial cover, Cyrus tweeted, “Rock on @Billy! Now try singin this naked while licking a sledge hammer!” That, of course, is what Cyrus did in her own notorious video for the song.

Corgan is currently on a North American tour in support of his new solo album, Ogilala. The trek concludes a four-night stand in Los Angeles November 9-12.

