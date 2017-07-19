The 3rd annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes® to benefit Safe Harbour!
The International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault & Gender Violence, will be held at Shoreline Park on August 5, 2017, from 9am-Noon.
Go to the donate page by clicking here, to find out how you can help. Fill out the registration form by clicking here.
Our very out catwalk King, Troy Baumgartner, will be broadcasting live from the event to give Mix 102.7’s support.
9:30-11:30 AM at Shoreline Park
We hope you come out to help raise awareness right along with us!
ABOUT WALK A MILE IN HER SHOES TO BENEFIT SAFE HARBOUR
“Each year, an ever-increasing number of men, women and their families are joining the award-winning Walk a Mile in Her Shoes®: The International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault & Gender Violence. A Walk a Mile in Her Shoes® event is a playful opportunity for men to raise awareness in their community about the serious causes, effects and remediations to men’s sexualized violence against women.
The walk allows participants to raise awareness in our community and offer hope in the knowledge that our neighbors are committed to taking a stand against violence. The money raised from our walk allows us to help women and children in our community as they recover. Safe Harbour offers support groups, dating violence programs in the schools, back to school programs for children as well as holiday events. Our fundraising efforts allow us to help with things like, bus tickets, transportation, clothing for job interviews and so much more.” – Safe Harbour
CLICK HERE TO GO TO THE WALK A MILE IN HER SHOES BENEFIT WEBSITE
CLICK HERE TO GO TO THE WALK A MILE IN HER SHOES 2017 FACEBOOK EVENT