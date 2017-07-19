Walk a Mile In her Shoes 2017

“Each year, an ever-increasing number of men, women and their families are joining the award-winning Walk a Mile in Her Shoes®: The International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault & Gender Violence. A Walk a Mile in Her Shoes® event is a playful opportunity for men to raise awareness in their community about the serious causes, effects and remediations to men’s sexualized violence against women.

The walk allows participants to raise awareness in our community and offer hope in the knowledge that our neighbors are committed to taking a stand against violence. The money raised from our walk allows us to help women and children in our community as they recover. Safe Harbour offers support groups, dating violence programs in the schools, back to school programs for children as well as holiday events. Our fundraising efforts allow us to help with things like, bus tickets, transportation, clothing for job interviews and so much more.” – Safe Harbour